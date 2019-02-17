Japanese firms' share buybacks set to hit record

Publicly traded Japanese firms’ purchases of their own shares are expected to hit a record high in fiscal 2018, which ends next month, as they are increasingly focusing on the interests of shareholders.

These firms’ planned share buybacks for fiscal 2018 as of Sunday grew about 50 percent from the previous year’s total to over ¥6.7 trillion, according to financial data firm I-N Information Systems Ltd.

The sum is some ¥260 billion higher than the previous record set in fiscal 2015, I-N Information Systems said.

Such buybacks boost returns on equity, a measure closely watched by investors, and improve the per-share value of stocks by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

The efforts to increase returns to shareholders also come as the government is stepping up its campaign to have firms strengthen governance.

SoftBank Group Corp. on Feb. 6 announced plans to buy back ¥600 billion worth of its own shares. The measure comes as the company’s shares are heavily undervalued, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son said.

On Feb. 8, Sony Corp. announced plans to acquire its own shares worth ¥100 billion. Both SoftBank Group and Sony shares have since risen sharply.

“Companies have more resources to spend on share buybacks after cutting back on capital expenditures, worried about the uncertain outlook for the global economy amid a U.S.-China trade fight,” said Daiwa Securities Co. equity strategist Kazuhiro Takahashi.

“Share buybacks are expected to spread further as companies are stepping up efforts to increase returns to shareholders,” Takahashi said.