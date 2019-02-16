Government jets for the prime minister and Imperial family are displayed for public viewing at Chitose air base in Hokkaido last July. The planes are set to be decommissioned in March. | KYODO

National

VIP rooms from Japan's decommissioned government aircraft will be offered up for public display

JIJI

Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force plans to offer the VIP room from one of two government aircraft set to be decommissioned in March for exhibition purposes at no cost, officials have said.

The aircraft are used for overseas trips by prime ministers or Imperial family members as well as for humanitarian support and transportation of Japanese people living overseas. Two planes will

The aircraft’s VIP rooms have never been shown to the public.

“They have historical value,” an official said. “I want them to be viewed by as many people as possible.”

The VIP rooms will be removed from the planes and one of them will be offered for free, possibly to municipalities and schools. The ASDF began soliciting applicants in January. It has already received several inquiries, including from municipalities which have museums.

The other VIP room will go on display at the ASDF’s Hamamatsu base in Shizuoka Prefecture.

The bodies of the planes will be sold through an auction set for next month.

The planes were commissioned in 1993 and have since flown to 100 countries. New aircraft will go into service as of April.

