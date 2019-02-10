Sightings of rare deep-sea oarfish around Japan stokes concerns of impending quake

A number of oarfish, a rarely seen deep-sea species, have been detected in waters around Japan this year, making some fearful of an earthquake striking the country in the near future.

A total of more than 10 oarfish have been found in Sea of Japan waters. U.S. news television network CNN has covered the news, citing a myth in Japan that the fish sightings mean that an earthquake is bound to occur.

Still, experts called on people to keep calm, assuring that there is no direct correlation between the fish and earthquakes.

The oarfish, which has a long and thin silvery body, is believed to live in waters some 200 meters under the sea in the northern Pacific and the Indian Ocean. The fish migrates to Sea of Japan waters on the Tsushima Current. Some oarfish can grow as long as 5.5 meters.

Details of oarfish are unknown as the fish, called ryūgū no tsukai in Japan, or the messenger from the palace of the sea god, are seldom caught in fishing nets.

However, a total of six oarfish have been caught in fishing nets or beached in Toyama Bay in Toyama Prefecture so far this year. Two have been caught in fishing nets off the village of Yomitan in Okinawa Prefecture, and one each off the city of Maizuru in Kyoto Prefecture, the city of Toyooka in Hyogo Prefecture and the city of Nanao in Ishikawa Prefecture.

This month, one each was found off Sado Island and the city of Joetsu, both in Niigata Prefecture.

An oarfish was also found in the northeastern South Korea province of Gangwon-do on Jan. 8, according to the JoongAng Ilbo, a local daily.

There is a hypothesis that oarfish may rise to shallow waters when it feels electromagnetic changes caused by the movement of a fault in the sea.

“Sightings of rare oarfish in Japan raise fears of earthquake and tsunami,” CNN said in the headline of a related story, which also showed views for and against the possible link between the fish and earthquake.

Some voiced concerns on the internet. One said, an “oarfish was seen before the March 2011 great earthquake” that struck the Tohoku region. Another said that the recent sightings of the fish may have something to do with a possible huge quake that could occur in the Nankai Trough in the Pacific.

Yoshiaki Orihara, professor at Tokai University’s Institute of Oceanic Research and Development in the city of Shizuoka, researched potential links between the appearances of oarfish and earthquakes with a magnitude of 6 or higher that happened in areas near where the fish were found.

The research found “almost no correlation” for earthquakes that hit Japan in 2000 and later, according to Orihara.

He said: “Many oarfish were found in the Sea of Japan in the winter of 2009, but nothing happened. This time, too, there is nothing to particularly worry about.”

An official at Uozu Aquarium in the city of Uozu, Toyama, said, “Changes in the ecosystem and temperatures in the Sea of Japan could possibly be behind the recent series of sightings of oarfish.”

“The situation now is similar to that 10 years ago, but the precise reason (for the oarfish sightings) would not be known unless the details of the potential (ecosystem and seawater temperature) changes and each of the fish caught are investigated,” the official added.