Screening sessions and interviews for 2020 Games volunteers begin in Tokyo

The organizing committee for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government have kicked off briefing sessions and interviews for people who want to volunteer in the quadrennial events.

During the kickoff Saturday, the briefing and interview venue, which is capable of accommodating 480 people, was almost packed.

At the briefing session, Hanae Ito, a public relations official with the committee, said, “I want you to work so that you will become part of the performances of Olympic and Paralympic athletes.” Ito competed in women’s swimming in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Games.

In the interviews, applicants were asked on which dates they would be available for volunteering and if they had any requests.

Toshiyuki Kubota, 54, an applicant from Tokyo’s Arakawa Ward, said working as a volunteer in the 2020 Games will be “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

“I want to boost the mood of the games with like-minded people,” he added.

The number of people who applied to work as “field cast,” who will help run the venues in cooperation with the organizing committee, totaled 204,680, far more than the target of 80,000.

Meanwhile, the number of applicants for the metropolitan government’s “city cast,” whose jobs include providing tourist information, came to 36,649, versus the target of 20,000.

The organizing committee will decide on the applicants based on the results of the interviews.

The metropolitan government plans to accept all applicants, in principle.