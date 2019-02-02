Above-limit cesium detected in fish caught off Fukushima

Radioactive cesium exceeding a state limit has been detected in fish caught off Fukushima Prefecture for the first time in about four years, the prefecture’s fisheries cooperatives association has said.

The cesium level of 161 becquerels per kilogram, against the limit of 100 becquerels, was detected in a skate, a type of ray, caught at a depth of 62 meters during test fishing Thursday.

The prefecture is home to Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

The association stopped the shipments of skates caught in the waters. The fish will be taken off the market until safety is confirmed.

The prefecture will collect more samples for research and the central government will judge the safety of the fish.

In radiation checks of fish by the Fukushima prefectural government, a cesium level exceeding the limit was last detected in a stone flounder in March 2015, at 140 becquerels per kilogram.