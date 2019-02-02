National / Science & Health

Above-limit cesium detected in fish caught off Fukushima

JIJI

FUKUSHIMA - Radioactive cesium exceeding a state limit has been detected in fish caught off Fukushima Prefecture for the first time in about four years, the prefecture’s fisheries cooperatives association has said.

The cesium level of 161 becquerels per kilogram, against the limit of 100 becquerels, was detected in a skate, a type of ray, caught at a depth of 62 meters during test fishing Thursday.

The prefecture is home to Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

The association stopped the shipments of skates caught in the waters. The fish will be taken off the market until safety is confirmed.

The prefecture will collect more samples for research and the central government will judge the safety of the fish.

In radiation checks of fish by the Fukushima prefectural government, a cesium level exceeding the limit was last detected in a stone flounder in March 2015, at 140 becquerels per kilogram.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Five of Nakano Ward's 10 junior high schools have already allowed girls to choose between wearing skirts or pants on a daily basis, depending on weather conditions and needs for mobility.
Two Tokyo wards to allow female students to wear pants for school uniform
Tokyo's Nakano Ward has decided to allow female students at all municipal junior high schools to choose pants for their uniforms starting in April. Setagaya Ward will also give the option to gir...
Commemorative stamps for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics
Japan Post to sell commemorative stamps for 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Japan Post Co. said Friday it will release commemorative stamps for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics on March 12. The ¥82 stamps featuring the Olympic mascot Miraitowa, the Pa...
A part of the Henoko coastal area of Nago in Okinawa Prefecture, where U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma is set to be relocated, is seen earlier this month.
U.S. base relocation referendum to cover all Okinawa voters
All eligible voters in Okinawa will be able to take part in a referendum on a key U.S. air base transfer plan within the prefecture later this month, as three Okinawa cities that were opposed to it...

, , , , ,