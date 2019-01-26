Emmanuel Macron | AFP-JIJI

Abe and Macron call for smooth Nissan-Renault cooperation

JIJI

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and French President Emmanuel Macron have expressed hope that a management change at Renault SA will work to facilitate cooperation between the French automaker and its Japanese partner, Nissan Motor Co.

During 20-minute telephone talks Friday, Abe told Macron that the Nissan-Renault alliance is a symbol of industrial cooperation between Japan and France and that he wants the two companies to maintain and strengthen their stable partnership.

Specific ways to fortify the partnership should be discussed by the firms themselves, Abe added.

At a board meeting on Thursday, Renault accepted the resignation of Carlos Ghosn, who has been indicted in Japan for alleged financial misconduct, from the posts of chairman and chief executive officer.

The board appointed Jean-Dominique Senard, CEO of French tire giant Michelin, as chairman and Thierry Bollore, deputy CEO of Renault, as CEO.

Nissan dismissed Ghosn as its chairman days after his first arrest by Tokyo prosecutors on Nov. 19. Ghosn was removed from the post of chairman at Mitsubishi Motors Corp., also a member of the alliance, after his first arrest as well.

In the phone talks, Abe told Macron that Japan, as the chair of this year’s summit of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies, will aim to promote economic growth and address the economic disparities.

They agreed to work closely together at the G20 summit, which is scheduled to take place in Osaka in June.

The phone talks were held at the request of France.

