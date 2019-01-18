The 168,000-ton cruise ship Quantum of the Seas arrives at Kochi New Port in the city of Kochi in June 2017. Government figures released Friday show the number of visitors to Japan by cruise ships in 2018 logged the first fall since 2013. | KYODO

National

Number of visitors to Japan by cruise ships fell in 2018

JIJI

The number of visitors to Japan by cruise ships in 2018 dropped 3.3 percent from the previous year to 2,446,000, the first fall since statistics began in 2013, the transport ministry said Friday.

The decline came chiefly because the number of visitors by cruise ships departing from China, which accounted for the largest share, fell 7 percent to 2.02 million, according to the ministry.

Cruise ship operators apparently refrained from services for China, where fares dropped due to intensified competition.

Expecting the drop to be temporary, the ministry still aims to achieve the government’s goal of increasing the number of cruise ship visitors to 5 million in 2020.

The number of visits by cruise ships to ports in Japan in 2018 increased 5.9 percent from the previous year to a record high of 2,928.

Of them, 1,913 visits were made by cruise ships operated by overseas operators. Hakata port in southwestern Japan received the largest number of such visits at 263, followed by Naha port at 236 and Nagasaki port at 215.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A lawyer representing plaintiffs speaks to reporters Wednesday in Seoul after a South Korean high court upheld a compensation order against Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. over wartime forced labor during Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula between 1910 and 1945.
South Korean high court upholds ruling against Nachi-Fujikoshi over wartime forced labor
A South Korean court on Friday upheld a compensation order against machinery-maker Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. over wartime forced labor, the latest in a string of rulings over the issue that has chil...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at the Prime Minister's Office on Friday for a Cabinet meeting to approve a reworked draft budget for fiscal 2019.
Abe Cabinet approves reworked 2019 draft budget after Japan jobs data debacle
The Cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday approved a draft budget for fiscal 2019 that had to be reworked to add ¥650 million in costs arising from the labor ministry's publishing of fault...
Image Not Available
Suicides in 2018 to November fell for ninth straight year to 37-year low, but rate among girls is...
The number of suicides in Japan in the first 11 months of 2018 dropped 3.4 percent from a year earlier to 20,598, down for the ninth year and the lowest in 37 years, preliminary data released by th...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The 168,000-ton cruise ship Quantum of the Seas arrives at Kochi New Port in the city of Kochi in June 2017. Government figures released Friday show the number of visitors to Japan by cruise ships in 2018 logged the first fall since 2013. | KYODO

, ,