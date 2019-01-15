About 20 percent of the planned reclamation work in this area of the Henoko coastal district in Okinawa Prefecture, seen Jan. 13, has been completed. | KYODO

National / Politics

Japanese government to start new round of Henoko reclamation work in March

JIJI

The central government plans to start soil placement for reclamation work in an area off the Henoko coastal district in Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, in March, informed sources said Tuesday.

The Defense Ministry’s Okinawa bureau will soon inform the Okinawa Prefectural Government of the placement of soil in the new area, which will be implemented as part of a controversial project to relocate operations of U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, now in Ginowan, also in the prefecture, to a replacement facility to be built in Henoko.

The decision is likely to draw further backlash from the prefectural government. Gov. Denny Tamaka has expressed his determination to block the base relocation plan.

The central government started pouring soil into the waters of a 6.3-hectare section near the tip of Cape Henoko on Dec. 14.

According to the sources, around 20 percent of the reclamation work in the section has been completed so far, and seawater is expected to recede from there by around April if the work progresses smoothly.

The bureau plans to start dumping soil into the waters of a 33-hectare area next to the section currently undergoing reclamation work.

Currently, the bureau is inspecting seawalls and expects to start work within the new area in late March, the sources said.

The government is moving ahead with the project off Henoko in the hopes of making the base relocation a done deal.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Japan's oldest chimpanzee, Johnny, died Tuesday at a zoo in Kobe at the estimated age of 69.
Farewell, Johnny: Japan's oldest chimp dies at 69
Johnny, Japan's oldest chimpanzee, has died at the estimated age of 69, a zoo in Kobe said Tuesday. The African-born male chimp had seen his appetite diminish since around September and ...
Image Not Available
Prosecutors seek 18 months for ex-Mitsubishi Hitachi Power executives in landmark plea deal
Prosecutors said on Tuesday they are seeking a sentence of 18 months in prison for two former executives of Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Inc. for allegedly bribing a Thai official over a power ...
This robot, which waits at the entrance of Ogaki City Hall, has been introduced recently to guide visitors to the right information window.
City hall in Gifu Prefecture is first in Japan to deploy autonomous robots to aid residents
At its city hall on Tuesday, a local government in central Japan demonstrated an experiment showing robots that can independently guide people to the right information window or teach them how to f...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

About 20 percent of the planned reclamation work in this area of the Henoko coastal district in Okinawa Prefecture, seen Jan. 13, has been completed. | KYODO

, , ,