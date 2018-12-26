U.S. President Donald Trump points to the press while walking to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington Nov. 29. Trump on Tuesday renewed his attack on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy, blaming the central bank's interest rate hikes for a tanking market. With stocks on track for their worst December since the Great Depression, Trump has regularly berated the Fed for its stewardship of the economy. | AFP-JIJI

Business / Financial Markets

Trump again hits Fed on rate hikes, says U.S. firms present buying opportunity as their shares dive

Reuters

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated that the U.S. Federal Reserve was raising interest rates too quickly but added that U.S. companies were “the greatest in the world” and presented a “tremendous” buying opportunity for investors.

“They’re raising interest rates too fast because they think the economy is so good. But I think that they will get it pretty soon,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, referring to the U.S. central bank.

“I have great confidence in our companies. We have companies, the greatest in the world, and they’re doing really well. They have record kinds of numbers. So I think it’s a tremendous opportunity to buy,” Trump said after speaking with U.S. troops deployed abroad via video conference.

U.S. stocks have dropped sharply in recent weeks on concerns over weaker economic growth. Trump has largely laid the blame for economic headwinds on the Fed, openly criticizing its chairman, Jerome Powell, whom he appointed.

Media reports have suggested Trump has gone as far as discussing firing Powell, and he told Reuters in August that he was “not thrilled” with the chairman.

On Monday, Trump said “The only problem our economy has is the Fed.”

All three major U.S. stock indexes ended down more than 2 percent on the day before the Christmas holiday. The S&P 500 has lost about 19.8 percent from its Sept. 20 closing high, just shy of the 20 percent threshold that commonly defines a bear market.

The Fed hiked interest rates again last week, as had been widely expected.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday hosted a call with the president’s Working Group on Financial Markets, a body known colloquially as the “Plunge Protection team,” which normally convenes only during times of heavy market volatility.

But the call did more to rattle markets than to assure them. Regulators on the call said they were not seeing anything out of the ordinary in financial markets during the recent sell-off, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Stepladders arranged for photographers are placed in front of the Tokyo Detention House, where former Nissan executive Greg Kelly and chairman Carlos Ghosn are being detained. Kelly was granted a bail on Tuesday.
Former Nissan executive Greg Kelly released from Tokyo prison on bail
Greg Kelly, the former Nissan Motor Co. director arrested along with ex-Chairman Carlos Ghosn, was granted bail and released Tuesday, after spending more than a month in detention. The Tokyo Dis...
Image Not Available
Dollar hits four-month low around ¥110 in Tokyo trading
The dollar hit a four-month low of around ¥110 in Tokyo trading Tuesday, bruised by dollar sales for yen amid risk aversion that reflected worries about U.S. political instability. The dollar sl...
Image Not Available
Nikkei plunges over 1,000 points to hit 20-month closing low
The benchmark Nikkei average plunged more than 1,000 points to a 20-month closing low on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Tuesday, hurt by increasing concerns about the global economy. Meanwhile, mar...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump points to the press while walking to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington Nov. 29. Trump on Tuesday renewed his attack on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy, blaming the central bank's interest rate hikes for a tanking market. With stocks on track for their worst December since the Great Depression, Trump has regularly berated the Fed for its stewardship of the economy. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,