NASA probe sets record for closest and fastest approach to sun
Parker Solar Probe sits in a clean room on July 6, 2018, at Astrotech Space Operations in Titusville, Florida, after the installation of its heat shield. NASA's The Parker Solar Probe is now closer to the sun than any spacecraft has ever gotten. Early Monday afternoon, Parker surpassed the record of 26.55 million miles set by Helios-2 back in 1976. | ED WHITMAN / NASA / VIA AP

World / Science & Health

NASA probe sets record for closest and fastest approach to sun

AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – NASA’s Parker Solar Probe is now closer to the sun than any spacecraft has ever gotten.

Parker on Monday surpassed the record of 26.6 million miles (43 million km) set by Helios-2 back in 1976. And it will keep getting closer to the sun until it flies through the corona, or outer atmosphere, for the first time next week, passing within 15 million miles (24 million km) of the solar surface.

Parker will make 24 close approaches to the sun over the next seven years, ultimately coming within just 3.8 million miles (6 million km).

Launched in August, Parker is on track to set another record late Monday night. It will surpass Helios-2’s speed record of 153,454 mph (247,000 kph), relative to the sun.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta attends the daily briefing hosted by U.S. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the White House in Washington Monday.
As Trump's 'fake news' rants rage, U.S. journalists face surge in animosity, danger even at local...
The hostility she's felt from the public recently wasn't necessarily the last straw in television news photographer Lori Bentley-Law's decision to quit the business after 24 years, but it was one o...
Law enforcement officials load up a robot outside a U.S. post office facility after reports that a suspicious package was found in Atlanta Monday. The FBI said authorities recovered the suspicious package that was address to the cable network CNN.
FBI intercepts suspicious parcel addressed to CNN in Atlanta 'similar' to last week's mail bombs
Bomb squads were called to a post office in Atlanta on Monday about a suspicious package sent to CNN, investigators said Monday, just hours before a court hearing for a Florida man accused of sendi...
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Saturay at Southern Illinois Airport in Murphysboro, Illinois. Eager to focus voters on immigration in the lead-up to the midterm elections, Trump on Monday escalated his threats against a migrant caravan trudging slowly toward the U.S. border as the Pentagon prepared to deploy thousands of U.S. troops to support the border patrol.
As elections near, Trump escalates threats against migrant caravan 'invasion'
Eager to focus voters on immigration in the lead-up to the midterm elections, President Donald Trump on Monday escalated his threats against a migrant caravan trudging slowly toward the U.S. border...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Parker Solar Probe sits in a clean room on July 6, 2018, at Astrotech Space Operations in Titusville, Florida, after the installation of its heat shield. NASA's The Parker Solar Probe is now closer to the sun than any spacecraft has ever gotten. Early Monday afternoon, Parker surpassed the record of 26.55 million miles set by Helios-2 back in 1976. | ED WHITMAN / NASA / VIA AP

, , ,