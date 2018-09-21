Insurance body says settlements over June’s Osaka earthquake have topped ¥86 billion

JIJI

Insurance payments to individuals affected by the powerful earthquake that hit northern Osaka Prefecture in June had reached ¥86.6 billion as of Sept. 12, the General Insurance Association of Japan said Thursday.

The figure exceeded the ¥78.3 billion paid out after the 1995 Great Hanshin Earthquake that devastated Kobe and surrounding areas, reflecting a rise in the proportion of households with earthquake insurance contracts.

The highest insurance payout for an earthquake in Japan was ¥1.28 trillion following the Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami in March 2011, followed by ¥382.4 billion for a series of major earthquakes that hit Kumamoto Prefecture and nearby areas in 2016.

The association said that insurance companies received 485,659 inquiries from policyholders for damage inspections and consultations related to Typhoon Jebi that hit the Kansai region earlier this month.

A total of 12,279 inquiries were made following the strong earthquake that occurred in Hokkaido on Sept. 6.

