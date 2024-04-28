Digital platforms, including search engines, social media and messaging apps, are indispensable infrastructure for today’s democracy. Exchanges on these digital platforms play a crucial role in setting agendas and forming consensus within society.

However, at the same time, digital platforms have been flooded with disinformation, allowing foreign countries to conduct influence operations and leading to widened social divides. This situation could threaten the very foundation of democracy.

While digital platforms have worked as critical infrastructure, most countries do not exert strict oversight over digital platforms as they do with the power industry or financial sector. As a result, solving critical challenges regarding digital platforms is left to the platform operators.