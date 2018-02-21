Japan sees 13th high court rule 2017 election vote disparities were constitutional

The Matsue branch of the Hiroshima High Court on Wednesday found vote disparity in the October 2017 House of Representatives election to be constitutional, delivering the 13th such ruling among 16 lawsuits on the matter.

The court rejected a petition by a lawyer group seeking to invalidate the results of the most recent Lower House poll.

Government data showed voting weight disparities just before the general election stood at 1.98 between Tokyo’s No. 13 single-seat constituency and Tottori Prefecture’s No. 1 district.

This is the 14th verdict among the 16 suits filed with high courts and high court branches, including those launched by a different lawyer group, and the 13th to have found the election constitutional. Nagoya High Court is the only court to rule that the general election was held “in a state of unconstitutionality.”

Rulings on the remaining two suits, both filed with the Hiroshima High Court, are due by the end of next month. The Supreme Court is expected to issue a unified judgment as early as this year.