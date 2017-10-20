EU swings behind Madrid in escalating Catalan crisis

The EU closed ranks behind Spain in the Catalan crisis Thursday, saying there was “no space” for outside intervention by the bloc as France and Germany voiced strong support for Madrid.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron threw their weight behind Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in the dramatically escalating standoff over Catalonia’s independence drive at a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

In an act unprecedented since Spain returned to democracy in the late 1970s, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he would hold a special Cabinet meeting on Saturday that could trigger the suspension of Catalonia’s autonomy and the imposition of direct rule by Madrid.

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont, ignoring a 10 a.m. deadline to drop his secession campaign, wrote a letter to Rajoy threatening a formal declaration of independence if Madrid refused to hold talks.

As Madrid and Barcelona traded threats, EU President Donald Tusk scotched any notion the bloc could step in or mediate.

“We have all of us our own emotions, opinions and assessments but formally speaking there is no space for EU intervention here,” Tusk told a news conference at the summit.

Brussels has insisted the dispute over Catalonia’s independence referendum is an internal matter for key EU member Spain, resisting Catalan efforts to internationalize the issue and backing Madrid’s position that the vote was illegal.

“We back the position of the Spanish government,” Merkel, the EU’s most powerful leader, said as she arrived for the summit.

“We hope there are solutions found on the basis of the Spanish constitution.”

France has been outspoken in its support of the Madrid government during the crisis, Spain’s worst in decades, triggered by Puigdemont holding a banned referendum on splitting from Spain.

Macron recently charged that the separatists were motivated in part by “economic selfishness.”

The French president told reporters in Brussels he expected the 28 EU leaders to voice solid support for Madrid.

“This European Council will be marked by a message of unity — unity with our member states facing crises, unity with Spain and very strong unity in discussions about Brexit,” he said.

Tusk said he was in “permanent contact” with Rajoy but EU sources said the Spanish premier did not raise the Catalan issue during afternoon talks in Brussels.

“I don’t expect wide discussion or debate about the situation (at the summit). It’s not on our agenda,” Tusk said.

Another EU official said no statement from leaders was expected on the subject.

Rajoy waved to waiting journalists but remained silent as he arrived at the summit building, where he was greeted with a bear hug by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel reiterated the oft-rehearsed European line that the crisis in Catalonia was an internal matter for Madrid.

“The Catalan problem is above all a Spanish problem, it must be resolved in Spain.” he said.

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, whose ruling coalition at home includes Flemish separatists, urged moderation and dialogue.

“I appeal for a de-escalation, I don’t think we will find a solution that is in everyone’s interest through political escalation,” Michel said.

Michel caused consternation in Madrid the day after the Catalan referendum in which Spanish police cracked down hard to try to prevent voting, sending a tweet condemning the use of violence.

Puigdemont says his regional administration has a mandate to declare independence from what he says was a 90 percent “yes” vote in a referendum on Oct. 1.

Spain — and its EU partners — have refused to recognize the vote, saying it was conducted in defiance of court rulings deeming it illegal and unconstitutional.

If the government approves the takeover of Catalonia on Saturday, Rajoy will need the backing of the Senate before he is ready to take charge there. That process could take another two weeks, according to constitutional scholar Jorge de Esteban Alonso.

The next, critical step is fraught with risk for both sides.

The prime minister, his authority already damaged by the unprecedented rebellion in the country’s biggest regional economy, will be trying to bring Catalonia to heel using the untested legal weaponry of the Spanish Constitution’s Article 155. He has little popular support on the ground, and his opponents have honed their guerrilla operations over seven years of campaigning.

The last time he tried to impose his will on the Catalans was on Oct. 1, when violent clashes between Spanish police and would-be voters provoked a torrent of criticism from around the world. And the separatists declared victory in their improvised, illegal referendum anyway.

For Puigdemont and his allies, the stakes are arguably even higher — two of his closest collaborators have been in jail since Monday, a National Court judge ruling that they might interfere with evidence if released. If they are eventually convicted on charges of sedition, they face up to 15 years in jail.

A unilateral declaration of independence in the coming weeks is more likely to mean chaos than isolation. The EU won’t recognize a proclamation based on an illegal vote with no proper guarantees, so the region will remain plumbed in to the European economy. But Catalans would be faced with two rival administrations claiming control of the courts, the public finances and the streets.

Senior lawmakers from the main pro-independence parties will meet in the Catalan Parliament on Monday to discuss the potential choreography of the event, according to a person familiar with their plans. The political leaders are concerned that they may lose control of more radical factions among the grass-roots campaigners unless they move quickly, the person said, asking not to be named, because the discussions were private.

The separatists are betting that European leaders will choose to break their own rules rather than see that chaos snowball, even though many would see such a declaration as an act of economic self-harm.

“The fact that the Spanish government doesn’t want a mediation doesn’t mean that they won’t end up accepting one,” Catalan Vice President Oriol Junqueras said in an interview in Barcelona Thursday.