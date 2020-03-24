Entrance fee to Mount Fuji to become mandatory

Sample newspaper article

山梨、静岡両県などでつくる「富士山世界文化遺産協議会」の作業部会に助言する専門委員会は18日までに、富士山入山料の義務化を検討することを確認した。来月開かれる協議会で正式に承認されれば、専門委が2020年度中に徴収金額や対象などの制度案をまとめ、早ければ22年夏から開始する見通し。

入山料は現在、山梨、静岡両県で5合目から先に立ち入る来訪者に「富士山保全協力金」の名称で、任意で1人千円を徴収しているが、昨年夏の徴収率は山梨、静岡両側でいずれも約67％だった。

協議会によると、登山客への調査で約8割が「来訪者全員からの徴収に賛同」と回答している。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

山梨 (やまなし) Yamanashi

静岡 (しずおか) Shizuoka

両県 (りょうけん) both prefectures

など and others

~でつくる comprised of~

富士山世界文化遺産協議会 (ふじさんせかいぶんかいさんきょうぎかい) Mount Fuji World Cultural Heritage Council

作業部会 (さぎょうぶかい) working group, task force

助言(じょげん)する to advise

専門委員会 (せんもんいいんかい) expert committee

18日 (じゅうはちにち) [Feb.] 18th

~まで by~

富士山 (ふじさん) Mount Fuji

入山料 (にゅうざんりょう) entrance fee

~の義務化(ぎむか) making ~ mandatory

検討(けんとう)する to consider, to discuss

確認(かくにん)する to confirm

来月 (らいげつ) next month

開(ひら)く to hold, be open

正式(せいしき)に officially

承認(しょうにん)する to approve

2020年度中 (にせんにじゅうねんどじゅう) by the end of fiscal 2020

徴収金額 (ちょうしゅうきんがく) amount of money to be collected, fee

対象 (たいしょう) target

制度案 (せいどあん) plan for a system

まとめる to draw up

早(はや)ければ at the earliest

22年 (にじゅうにねん) year 2022

夏 (なつ) summer

~から from~

開始(かいし)する to start

~する見通(みとお)し be expected to~

現在 (げんざい) currently

5合目 (ごごうめ) fifth station

~から先(さき) from ~ onward

立(た)ち入(い)る to enter

来訪者 (らいほうしゃ) visitor

保全 (ほぜん) conservation

協力金 (きょうりょくきん) cooperation money [in this case, a donation]

名称 (めいしょう) name

任意(にんい)で on voluntary basis

1人 (ひとり) one person

千円 (せんえん) ¥1,000

昨年 (さくねん) last year

徴収率 (ちょうしゅうりつ) collection rate

両側 (りょうがわ) both sides

いずれも both

約 (やく) about, around

~によると according to~

登山客 (とざんきゃく) climber

調査 (ちょうさ) survey

8割 (はちわり) 80 percent

全員 (ぜんいん) everyone, all

賛同 (さんどう) agree

回答(かいとう)する to answer

Quick questions

1) 富士山入山料の義務化はいつから始まりますか ？ 2) 富士山保全協力金とは何ですか ？ 3) 登山客への調査では、入山料についてどんな回答がありましたか ？ Translation

An expert committee that advises the “Mount Fuji World Cultural Heritage Council” working group comprised of prefectures such as Yamanashi and Shizuoka, had confirmed a discussion as of (Feb.) 18th for an entrance fee for Mount Fuji. If it is officially approved by the council next month, the expert committee will by the end of fiscal 2020 consolidate plans such as the amount of money to be collected and who’ll be targeted, and it is expected to start from the summer of 2022 at the earliest.

An entrance fee currently from the fifth station (on the mountain) onward in Yamanashi and Shizuoka prefectures to entering visitors under the name “Mount Fuji Conservation Donation” ¥1,000 per person is levied on a voluntary basis but last summer’s rate of collection on both the Yamanashi and Shizuoka sides was around 67 percent.

According to the council, a survey aimed at climbers saw around 80 percent answer that “they agree a fee should be collected from everyone.”

Answers

1) When will the mandatory entrance fee for Mount Fuji start?

早ければ22年夏から開始する見通し。

It is expected to start from the summer of 2022 at the earliest.

2) What is the “Mount Fuji Conservation Donation”?

山梨、静岡の両県で 5 合目から先に立ち入る来訪者に任意で徴収している入山料。

It’s a fee levied on a voluntary basis to visitors entering from (Mount Fuji’s) fifth station onward in both Yamanashi and Shizuoka prefectures.

3) On the survey for the climbers, how did they respond about the entrance fee?

登山客の約 8 割が来訪者全員からの徴収に賛同している。

Around 80 percent of the climbers agree a fee should be collected from all visitors.