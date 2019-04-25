Festival features food, fun

The Festival de Camino a Latinoamerica, an event celebrating the 120th anniversary of the start of Japanese immigration to Bolivia, will be held in Tokyo’s Odaiba district on May 3, 4 and 5.

This annual festival is the second after last year’s inaugural celebration, which also took place in Odaiba from May 3 to 5.

The festival will have 30 tents, with some selling food and other goods, while others offer music and dance performances, dance lessons and other entertainment.

Additionally, from 4 p.m. on May 3, there will be a band of 120 musicians marching in the area while performing sicuriada traditional songs to celebrate the anniversary.

The festival area is divided into three areas, with a Bolivia stage, a Paraguay stage and a parade street. This year also marks the 100th anniversary of diplomacy between Japan and Paraguay.

The venue is near Odaiba Station on the Yurikamome Line.

For more information, visit latinoamerica.at.webry.info