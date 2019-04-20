Fanning the flames: Chefs prepare unagi (eel) over a charcoal grill at Kurocyodo in Roppongi Hills. | ROBBIE SWINNERTON

Food & Drink | TOKYO FOOD FILE

Kurocyodo: Specialty eel, but not for the squeamish

by Robbie Swinnerton

Contributing Writer

With its old-school wooden frontage and bold white noren curtain, the chances of you missing Kurocyodo are slim. No prizes for guessing what the specialty is here: The calligraphy for unagi (freshwater eel) is unmistakable.

Kurocyodo (pronounced Kuro-Cho-Do) is an offshoot of the equally imposing Hyorokutei eel restaurant on the upper fringes of Shibuya. As at the original, you will need to budget both money — it’s been years now since unagi qualified as a low-cost “food of the common people” — and a good chunk of time.

Until you place your order, the eels are alive in their tank at one end of the open kitchen. If you’re seated at the counter, you can observe as they are pinned and filleted, still writhing, and then slowly grilled over charcoal. This is not for those in a hurry — or who are squeamish.

All the classics are offered, from simple unagi donburi rice bowls (lunchtime only) to unajū (served on rice in lacquerware boxes), and even cooked in donabe claypots or as shabu-shabu. These dishes are prepared using fish-farmed eels. Occasionally, Kurocyodo also has eel caught from the wild, but be prepared to splash out considerably more cash for that.

Roppongi Hills West Walk 5F, Roppongi 6-10-1, Minato-ku, Tokyo; 03-3478-5445; kiwa-group.co.jp/kurochodo_roppongihills; open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (L.O.) & 5-10 p.m. (L.O.); Sat. & Sun. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. (L.O.); unadon (lunch only) from ¥2,300, unajū from ¥3,800; unagi shabu-shabu ¥8,800 (reservation required). Full-course eel menu from ¥12,000; nearest station Roppongi; nonsmoking; major cards accepted; Japanese menu; little English spoken

LATEST FOOD & DRINK STORIES

Bring on the veggies: A bowl of springtime osuimono clear soup with fresh ingredients.
Herald the springtime with a classic Japanese osuimono soup
When I think of the quintessential Japanese dish, what comes to mind is a simple bowl of soup — not miso soup, although that, too, is very Japanese. Instead, my mind wanders to the clear s...
Game for lunch and dinner: For ¥2,000, you can upgrade your main dish at Sio from pork to French pigeon.
Sio: Confident, modern cuisine making up for lost time
If a restaurant is a reflection of its chef, then it's no surprise that Sio stands out — and as somewhat of a paradox, too. Located well away from the center of Tokyo, out in the quiet bac...
Endless options: Daimon Okonomiyaki Dojo's dishes are meant for sharing.
At Daimon Okonomiyaki, 450 dishes and counting
Daimon Okonomiyaki Dojo, a late-night restaurant specializing in Osaka comfort food, has an unheard of 450 items on its menu. The small restaurant, located near Takidani Station in Tondabayashi,...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Fanning the flames: Chefs prepare unagi (eel) over a charcoal grill at Kurocyodo in Roppongi Hills. | ROBBIE SWINNERTON

,