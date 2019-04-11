Afternoon tea for springtime luxury

The Tokyo Station Hotel’s popular seasonal afternoon tea set returns this spring at the Lobby Lounge — just in time for the Golden Week holiday. Featuring a heavenly combination of sweets, savory delights and a refreshing array of teas, the LL Afternoon Tea Spring set (¥4,280 or ¥5,980 with a glass of Champagne) will be available from April 25 to May 12 and limited to 10 guests per day.

Offered between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. (maximum two hours per visit), the set presents five scrumptious sweets, including a coffee parfait, a red fruit verrine served in a cup, a special cake and the Lobby Lounge’s popular French toast. Guests can also relish six savory delicacies, including an array of tartines (open-faced sandwiches) with toppings such as ham and cheese, roast beef and smoked salmon. With 15 free-flowing teas in the set — including herb and original teas — guests can find the perfect tea to match their palate.

Presented on an elegant white stand that brings out the sweets’ vibrant colors, the set beautifully complements the Lobby Lounge’s classic European atmosphere, and is perfect for those looking to enjoy a luxurious afternoon tea.

The Tokyo Station Hotel is adjacent to Tokyo Station. For more information and reservations, visit www.thetokyostationhotel.jp or call 03-5220-1111.

Hop into “egg-citing” Easter festivities

Egg hunts, playful bunnies and … karaoke? Well, why not? Available now until May 6, the Tokyo Prince Hotel is giving Easter a partygoer makeover with the “Happy Easter Mama & Kids Party Plan,” a limited package for mothers and children to celebrate the spring festivities.

The party is hosted in the hotel’s basement-floor Petrea Karaoke Room in time slots between noon and 5 p.m. that can be reserved. The full package costs ¥4,500 a person (¥1,000 or ¥2,000 for children aged four to six depending on amenities) and includes an Easter food menu, complimentary refreshments and free use of the karaoke facilities.

Adorned in blue and white color tones, the karaoke room features quintessential Easter motifs of eggs and rabbits with themed decorations scattered about for guests to discover.

The food menu boasts a variety of creative culinary creations that are sure to draw out smiles from all ages, including a salad resembling rabbits prancing around a lush, green park and artful tarts modeled after intricately painted Easter eggs.

The hotel has also prepared children’s costumes for guests to take commemorative photos, strike quirky karaoke poses and partake in all manner of family fun.

The Tokyo Prince Hotel is one minute from Onarimon Station. For more information, visit http://www.princehotels.com/tokyo/ or call 03-3432-1111.

Savor island flavors on a rooftop garden

Aloha from Osaka. This year’s winter is finally making way for spring, and the Hyatt Regency Osaka is celebrating by setting up its open-air terrace to host the Hawaiian BBQ Lunch Buffet.

Premiering at the hotel’s ninth-floor rooftop garden Pergola, the buffet runs from noon to 3 p.m. during the entirety of the extended Golden Week holiday (April 27 to May 6). It costs ¥5,000 for adults, ¥2,500 for children aged six to 12 and is free for all the little barbecue lovers aged five and younger.

The menu was crafted by chefs well-versed in the many flavors of the Hyatt’s worldwide locations; it features an open selection of meat, seafood and vegetables together with free-flowing beer and wine. Offering roughly 40 varieties of Hawaiian cuisine, guests can savor islander favorites like lomi-lomi salmon (diced salmon mixed with other ingredients), coconut milk curry, huli-huli chicken barbecue and garlic shrimp, rounding things off with malasada doughnuts for dessert.

For those who have other plans during Golden Week, the buffet will continue to run on weekends from May 11 to June 16 (same price and hours), so guests can fit in their mini Hawaiian vacation whenever they’re ready.

Hyatt Regency Osaka is eight minutes from Trade Center Mae Station on the Nanko Port Town Line. For more information, visit https://osaka.regency.hyatt.com/en/hotel/home.html or call 06-6612-1234.