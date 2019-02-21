Warm up with a hearty meal from the Alps

There’s nothing quite as comforting as a hearty meal in wintertime. Through Feb. 28, cafe and bar BeBu on the first floor of Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills is bringing delicious comfort food from the alpine regions of Switzerland to Tokyo.

Available from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. (last order is at 8:30 p.m.), the Swiss Alpine Party Plan (¥5,500 per person) features an array of filling dishes, including roasted venison and oven-baked potatoes covered in bubbling raclette cheese; Waldorf salad with walnuts, blue cheese, apple, celery and sour cream mayonnaise dressing; sliced corned beef with sweet dill pickles and horseradish cream; potato rosti (fritters) with chive sour cream; pan-seared sea perch with sauce gribiche (mayonnaise-based egg sauce); baked macaroni pasta with grated emmental cheese, crispy onion, and bacon; and a Swiss tart of nuts and dried fruit with soft serve ice cream for dessert.

For an extra ¥1,000 per person, guests can enjoy two hours of free-flowing draft beer, house wines and a selection of house spirits, mixers and soft drinks.

The Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills is five minutes from Tokyo Metro Toranomon Station. For more information, visit www.andaztokyo.com or call 03-6830-1234.

White day brings sweet and savory delights

To celebrate White Day — the March counterpart to Valentine’s Day — the Yokohama Bay Hotel Tokyu will offer charming, photogenic sweets lovingly prepared by patissiers for guests and their loved ones.

From March 4 to 14, the Somerhouse lounge on the hotel’s second floor will serve its popular White Day strawberry mille-feuille (¥3,600 for take-out; ¥3,960 for eating in). The mille-feuille, containing custard cream and strawberries with just the right amount of sweetness, can be savored as guests gaze out at a beautiful view of Minato Mirai.

Even after White Day is over, there is more to look forward to at the Somerhouse lounge. From March 15 until April 14, the hotel’s popular Sakura Afternoon Tea will be served. The midday treat offers guests a chance to enjoy an assortment of both the savory and sweet, together with 17 free-flowing varieties of tea and coffee.

The first level of the three-tiered stand includes almond jelly and a salted sakura cherry blossom, strawberry and raspberry cream tart; while the second has sakura tea and dark cherry scones; and the third offers assorted sandwiches, as well as a bamboo shoot and broad bean quiche.

The Yokohama Bay Hotel Tokyu is one minute from Minatomirai Station. For more information or reservations, visit ybht.co.jp or call 045-682-2222.

Cherry blossom treats welcome springtime

Conrad Osaka is celebrating the coming of spring with a sakura cherry blossom extravaganza at three of its restaurants and bars.

Through Apr. 15 at the 40 Sky Bar & Lounge on the 40th floor, guests can partake in the Sakura Spiral Afternoon Tea (¥5,500), featuring 15 varieties of coffee and tea as well as five savory dishes prepared with seasonal ingredients.

From Mar. 1 to Apr. 15, Restaurant Kura will prepare a special hanami (cherry blossom viewing) bento (¥5,200) perfect for cherry blossom viewing, as well as a teppanyaki (iron grill cooking) sakura dinner course (¥21,000). Guests can feast on the dinner course prepared with lavish seasonal ingredients while enjoying the dazzling night skyline from high above.

The C: Grill will also serve its own dinner course (¥12,500) with a variety of seasonal dishes that includes Spanish mackerel prepared in sakura oil and served with asparagus, botan shrimp and more.

On Mar. 22, the Atrium Lounge on the 38th floor will host a one-night-only masquerade sakura party with a casual buffet and free-flowing rose Champagne and rose sparkling wine, as well as entertainment from a magician, musicians and a DJ.

The Conrad Osaka is five minutes by car from Osaka Station. For more information or reservations, access www.conradosaka.jp or call 06-6222-0111.