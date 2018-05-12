|

Family Mart’s frozen, Technicolor frappes: drink them for the gram

by Patrick ST. Michel

Contributing Writer

Instagram-friendly food has made it to the final frontier — convenience stores. Plenty of konbini offerings in the last couple of years have looked good enough to share on social media, but Family Mart appears to be the first to sell something explicitly designed for the selfie-loving set.

The chain recently started selling a pair of colorful frappe drinks designed for the “likes.” The Galactica Grape and Fantasy Peach frappes catch attention even in their frozen state, merging various bright colors together to create a Technicolor treat. Customers make the beverage (¥290) at the same Family Mart machine used for coffee, and then they can snap photos of it to share on Instagram. There’s a Family Mart supported hashtag and frappe stickers from photo app Snow to go with it.

It looks good, but how about the taste? I chose the Galactica Grape flavor that, besides the titular berry, boasts an orange flavor with a lemon sauce. The grape and orange stand out and make for a nice mix that would probably work wonders on a hot day (alas, it was raining the night I tried it), but all the lemon sauce goes straight to the bottom, not mixing unless you really stir it up.

This means a strong sour taste hits late and kind of ruins the last third of the drink. But hey, you’ll already have the snaps up online by then, right?

LATEST FOOD & DRINK STORIES

Breakfast broth: The soups are the standout dishes on Kishin's menu, which exclusively serves breakfast from early in the morning to past noon.
Kishin: New opening is full of breakfast promise
Kishin in Kyoto is all about breakfast. In fact, breakfast is the only meal served from when the doors open in the morning until well past noon. It's an artful Japanese breakfast with a ...
Outside in: By Twotone's chic concrete exterior hides a sparse but stylish cafe space and bakery.
By Twotone: Snap-friendly cafe offers wholesome lunch sets
By Twotone leaves no doubt as to its purpose: on the front of this former university dormitory is a short story that reads "Eat Lives Hotel Cafe Coffee Icecream Deli&Bake By TwoTone." It mus...
Twelve on tap: The brushed-copper interior of Yona Yona Beer Works new Kabukicho location.
Put the sake down, warm weather means craft beer
For much of May, Tokyo has enjoyed blue skies, sunshine and summer-like temperatures. As the weather warms up, my mind increasingly turns from the sake and wine of winter to frothier forms of re...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

FAMILY MART

, , ,