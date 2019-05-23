People asking Amazon.com to not sell face-recognition and other technology to federal government agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement, demonstrate outside Amazon.com's annual shareholders meeting Wednesday in Seattle. | AP

In 'Power' move, Amazon TV show protests Gerogia abortion law by leaving state

Thomson Reuters Foundation

NEW YORK - Amazon is taking “The Power” away from Georgia after the southern U.S. state decided this month to ban nearly all abortions, the TV series’ director announced on Tuesday.

Reed Morano, who won an Emmy Award for her work on “The Handmaid’s Tale” — a show about a dystopian world where women’s bodies are under the strict control of men — said she was uncomfortable filming in Georgia with the new law in place.

“It felt wrong for us to go ahead and make our show and take money/tax credit from a state that is taking this stance on the abortion issue,” Morano wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

“The Power,” an adaptation of Naomi Alderman’s science fiction novel, follows teenage girls who discover they can electrocute people with their hands and use their abilities to hurt aggressive men and shift power dynamics between genders.

Georgia became the fourth state this year to outlaw abortions carried out after a doctor can detect a fetal heartbeat, when its Republican governor signed a bill earlier this month.

Opponents called the legislation a virtual ban because fetal heartbeats can be detected as early as six weeks, before a woman may be aware she is pregnant.

Abortion foes say the bills are intended to draw legal challenges, in hopes that a case will land before the U.S. Supreme Court.

There, a newly conservative majority could overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision that established a woman’s right to an abortion.

“I realize that some may challenge it in the court of law, but our job is to do what is right, not what is easy,” Gov. Brian Kemp said when he signed the bill into law.

“We will not back down.”

