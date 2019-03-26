'Weavers of Worlds: A Century of Flux in Japanese Modern/Contemporary Art'

March 29-June 16

The Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo (MOT) is re-opening after almost three years of renovation work. To celebrate, it has selected some of the best pieces of its collection of more than 5,400 works for an exhibition surveying 100 years of Japanese art from the 1910s to 2010s.

In addition, the museum is hosting “Pleased to Meet You: New acquisitions in recent years,” the first of a series of exhibitions showcasing some of the MOT’s new works acquired during the renovation period.

Highlights include “Self-Portrait Sent to Mr. Tsubaki” (1914) by Ryusei Kishida (1891-1929), “Heavy Hand” (1949) by Masao Tsuruoka (1907-1979) and “Steak House” (2009) by Izumi Taro.

Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo; 4-1-1 Miyoshi, Koto-ku, Tokyo. Kiyosumi-shirakawa Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ¥1,300. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.mot-art-museum.jp



