Tahi Saihate: Exhibiting Poetry

Art / Openings Outside Tokyo

'Tahi Saihate: Exhibiting Poetry'

YOKOHAMA MUSEUM OF ART

by Yukari Tanaka

Feb. 23-March 24

Poet Tahi Saihate is one of the Yokohama’s Museum of Art’s New Artist Picks (NAP) for its series of emerging artist exhibitions. She first began expressing herself through poetry on the internet while still in middle school, which led to the publication of her book of poems “Good Morning” in 2007.

Saihate continues to use the internet and social media to reach an audience often not familiar with poetry. More recently, however, she has participated in art exhibitions in an exploration of the potential of physical space and installations to further express poetry and words.

This is Saihate’s first solo exhibition at a public art museum, for which she showcases her newest installation pieces in the museum’s Art Gallery 1, Cafe Ogurayama and Art Information and Media Center.

Yokohama Museum of Art; 3-4-1 Minatomirai, Nishi-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa. Minatomirai Stn. 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Free. Closed Thu. 045-221-0300; yokohama.art.museum

LATEST ART STORIES

"Visit in Night" (1951)
Toshiko Okanoue gives us pieces of her mind
Bizarre photo collages are foremost in the oeuvre of Toshiko Okanoue, an avant-garde artist who enjoyed a peak of activity in the 1950s before she gave art a backseat to her family life. "Toshik...
Kosuke Kaneshige's "Saint's Garment" (1994)
'Bizen: From Earth and Fire, Exquisite Forms'
Feb. 22-May 6 Bizen-ware, from the Bizen Province (part of present-day Okayama Prefecture) has long been admired for its primitive and simple style. Unglazed, it is characterized by ...
Works by Gaku Nakane
'Shape of Kisei'
Feb. 23-March 24 The Japanese word "kisei" has multiple meanings, including "spirit," "established," "regulation" and "homecoming," leaving the impressions and feelings associated with ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Tahi Saihate: Exhibiting Poetry