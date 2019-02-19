'Tahi Saihate: Exhibiting Poetry'

Feb. 23-March 24

Poet Tahi Saihate is one of the Yokohama’s Museum of Art’s New Artist Picks (NAP) for its series of emerging artist exhibitions. She first began expressing herself through poetry on the internet while still in middle school, which led to the publication of her book of poems “Good Morning” in 2007.

Saihate continues to use the internet and social media to reach an audience often not familiar with poetry. More recently, however, she has participated in art exhibitions in an exploration of the potential of physical space and installations to further express poetry and words.

This is Saihate’s first solo exhibition at a public art museum, for which she showcases her newest installation pieces in the museum’s Art Gallery 1, Cafe Ogurayama and Art Information and Media Center.

Yokohama Museum of Art; 3-4-1 Minatomirai, Nishi-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa. Minatomirai Stn. 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Free. Closed Thu. 045-221-0300; yokohama.art.museum