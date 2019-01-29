Tomoko Atsuchi's "Fold" (2017)

'Patching (and Darning)'

by Yukari Tanaka

Jan. 26-Feb. 23

“Collage” became recognized as an art term during the early 20th century when Georges Braque and Pablo Picasso used it to define assembling images and material on a flat surface to produce an artwork. Though some argue that the simple juxtaposition of materials may not constitute “art,” humans have put things together as a form of expression since ancient times.

Featuring the work of three artists —Tomoko Atsuchi, Daisuke Ida and Kohei Yamashita — the collages in this exhibition explore the significance of connection and disconnection in today’s society in both 2-D and sculpture forms. Displayed pieces include “Kaori” (2016) by Tomoko Atsuchi, “Photo Sculpture (The gates of hell)” (2018) by Daisuke Ida and “Light of City” (2011) by Kohei Yamashita.

Tezukayama Gallery; Yamazaki Bldg. 2F, 1-19-27 Minamihorie, Nishi-ku, Osaka. Yotsubashi Stn. 12 p.m.-7 p.m. Free. Closed Sun., Mon., holidays. 06-6534-3993; www.tezukayama-g.com/en

