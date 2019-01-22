A group of dolls pulling a sea-bream float (from a set of 58 dolls), by Oki Heizo V (1939) | © SEIKADO BUNKO ART MUSEUM

Art / Openings In Tokyo

'Commemorating the Donation by Kiyomi Kirimura: Hina Dolls and Gosho Dolls of the Iwasaki Family'

SEIKADO BUNKO ART MUSEUM

by Yukari Tanaka

Jan. 29-March 24

Japanese display dolls range from Gosho dolls, with chubby toddler-like features, to Hina Girls Day dolls, which resemble older children. The highlight of this exhibition is a set of Showa Era (1926-89) Hina dolls that were commissioned by Koyata Iwasaki, the fourth president of Mitsubishi, for his wife Takako. Made by the renowned craftsman Oki Heizo V (1885-1941), the 15 dolls were later acquired by the collector Kiyomi Kirimura, who donated them to the museum in 2018.

Also on display is a set of 58 Gosho dolls, made by Heizo in 1939.

Seikado Bunko Art Museum; 2-23-1 Okamoto, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo. Futako-Tamagawa Stn. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.seikado.or.jp/en

