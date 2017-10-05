Bubble-era revival: Kyoto’s Maharaja disco reopens

Maharaja, a popular disco during Japan’s bubble economy era in the 1980s, reopened in Kyoto’s Gion district this month.

The nightclub aims to attract people who splurged during the asset-inflated bubble economy, as well as foreign tourists, by making use of Gion’s position as the site of a number of sightseeing spots.

In the 1980s and 1990s, there were some 60 Maharaja discos in Japan, with dancing on otachidai (raised platforms) much in vogue with young women.

The flagship Maharaja Gion was known as “the best disco in the East,” but shut its doors after the collapse of the bubble economy.

The reopening of the disco was supported by increases in the number of foreign tourists and the reviving popularity of discos among middle-aged people with grown-up children. Maharaja discos have already reopened in Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya.

Maharaja Gion is located on the first basement level of Gion Kaikan hall, the same venue used in the past, with a capacity of about 300 people. A long line formed on opening day Sept. 13.

With foreign tourists in mind, ninja shows and sake are being offered at the disco. Young female maiko entertainers on the dance floor add Kyoto flavor to the nightclub.

Carl Kumagai, general producer of Maharaja, said, “We hope to deliver passion and music that was cutting-edge at the time.”

“I used to visit here with my friends,” a 55-year-old female company employee said. “I remember the enjoyable times when the economy was good.”