Valiant is his name, valiant is his character

Valiant is just like his name: handsome, affectionate and energetic. He came to ARK four years ago when he was just a month old and, unfortunately, he’s been there ever since. When he first arrived at the shelter, he had been brought in with a bunch of other dogs. You see, they were all rescued from a senile priest who really did nothing for the dogs as they were left to run wild and fend for themselves.

All the dogs he came in with are gone, which means Valiant has seen his brothers and sisters taken to their new homes. Attempts to make new canine friends for him at the shelter were unsuccessful as he showed no interest. Now the people at ARK worry that he is lonely and depressed, but they believe that if he were to find that special person to share a home with then things should get better.

Valiant is shy and wary of people he doesn’t know, but he desperately needs a friend. If you think you’re that kind of person who is patient and could bring out Valiant’s sweet, gentle, fun-loving side again, the please get in touch.

If you are interested in adopting Valiant, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.