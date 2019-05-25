Voices | OVERHEARD

Singing from the same songbook

Girl #1: What sing shall we song? [sic]

Girl #2: Any sing is OK.

— Kama Sutra Karaoke Bar in Higashi-Shinsaibashi, Chuo-ku, Osaka. Overheard by Japan Times On Sunday reader Hugh Dunit

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.

LATEST VOICES STORIES

Cultural space: Tokyo's Yoyogi Park holds weekend events that bring together members of various cultures.
Searching for the Latin American community in Tokyo
When most people think of Latin Americans in Japan, their thoughts turn to Brazil. It's a fair response, Brazilians make up one of the largest groups of ethnic minorities in the country, numberi...
Image Not Available
Prawns vs. shrimp
Foreign customer #1: Does this ebi dish have big ebi or small ebi in it? [Turning to his dinner companion] It's so hard to tell the difference between prawn and shrimp sometimes.
Spend the night together: In the early 2000s, some internet cafes had rooms that patrons were able to sleep in.
Memoirs from a Japanese internet cafe
If there's one thing you are likely to come across almost ad nauseam in Japan, it is Alex Kerr-esque laments over the withering away of traditional Japanese communities — of festivals with centurie...

, ,