Leon is a dog looking for a second chance

For most of his life, Leon had lived in a playpen in a room. It was his world, his life, the only thing he really knew. That world vanished when he was dropped off at the shelter three years ago at the age of 6. He had no social skills and the strain weighed heavy on this little fellow.

Leon was soon adopted by a person who, it turns out, would have done better with a plush toy to poke and fiddle with, and drag around. Leon was soon returned like a piece of flawed merchandise … which may have been for the best. Leon is a different animal now. He interacts with people, is happy and outgoing and loves to play ball.

We’re hoping he’ll get another chance, a real chance, one to have what he has never had, a place of his own that’s snuggly, yet warm. Not a house, but a home.

If you are interested in adopting Leon, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

Ready to walk: Leon the dog loves to interact with people, especially if they've got a ball for him. | SEITARO MATSUO