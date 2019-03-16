Tough dieting choices

Customer #1: A hot chocolate, please.

Customer #2: I can’t eat chocolate. I’m on a diet. Hmm, what should I order? Oh, I know — cafe mocha, please.

Customer #1: You do realize that has chocolate in it, right?

Customer #2: Yeah, but just a little, no?

— BunCoffee, Ichigaya, Tokyo. Overheard by a Japan Times On Sunday reader.

