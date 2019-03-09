Putting a face to a name

Man #1: Do you have any Facebook friends whose faces you can’t remember?

Man #2: Probably. I have real-life friends whose faces I can’t remember.

— Ueno Station, Taito-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

