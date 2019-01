Wishing for an early spring?

Man #1: You know spring is just around the corner when you see the first plum blossoms start to bloom.

Man #2: Spring? I think you mean in another two months.

Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

