Novak Djokovic believes the prospect of creating tennis history will provide the "fuel" he needs to defeat Carlos Alcaraz and clinch an eighth Wimbledon title and record 25th Grand Slam on Sunday.

Just five weeks after undergoing surgery on his right knee, 37-year-old Djokovic can become the oldest Wimbledon champion of the modern era and avenge his heartbreaking five-set loss to the Spaniard in last year's final.

"I'm aware of what's on the line. Any Grand Slam that I play, there's always history now on the line," said Djokovic.