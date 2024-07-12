Barbora Krejcikova produced a comeback full of steel and resilience to reach her first Wimbledon final, showing unbendable resistance in the face of an attacking barrage from Elena Rybakina to triumph 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday.

There were times when Krejcikova resembled a punch-drunk boxer as she reeled from the relentless blows being inflicted by the 2022 champion, but she hauled herself off the ropes to turn the contest on its head and set up a showdown with Italian No. 7 seed Jasmine Paolini in Saturday's final.

Paolini defeated Croatian Donna Vekic 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) in the earlier semifinal.