Bukayo Saka banished on Saturday the heartache of his penalty miss in the last European Championship final after starring in England's passage to the last four of Euro 2024.

Arsenal forward Saka was England's savior in Dusseldorf, with his stunning 80th-minute equalizer keeping England in the tournament just as it looked set to limp out early.

And the 22-year-old confidently struck home the third of five perfect England penalties as Gareth Southgate's much-criticized team reached the semifinals of the tournament for the second-straight time.