When 42-1 underdog James "Buster" Douglas shocked "Iron" Mike Tyson 34 years ago at Tokyo Dome, the result reverberated around the world.

Spectators at the venue witnessed one of boxing's biggest upsets as Tyson, the unbeaten heavyweight champion, was knocked out in the 10th round by the unheralded Douglas in February 1990.

Boxing returns to the famous venue on Monday for the first time since that unforgettable encounter when undisputed super-bantamweight world champion Naoya "Monster" Inoue puts his belts on the line against Mexican Luis Nery.