Rafael Nadal bade an emotional farewell to the Madrid Open on Tuesday after crashing out in the last 16 to Jiri Lehecka in what was likely the Spanish star's last appearance at the tournament.

The 37-year-old, 22-time Grand Slam singles champion — winner of a record five Madrid Open titles — bowed out 7-5, 6-4 to the 30th-seeded Czech Lehecka.

"I'm happy. It was a very special week for me, very positive and very emotional. I had the opportunity to play one more time here on this court," Nadal said in his on court interview.