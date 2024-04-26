The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Thursday it has asked an independent prosecutor to review its handling of the case where 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for a prescription heart drug.

The organization will also send a "compliance audit team" to China to "assess the current state of the country's anti-doping program," run by anti-doping body CHINADA.

WADA has faced criticism after media reports last weekend that the swimmers tested positive for trimetazidine (TMZ) — which can enhance performance — ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 but were not sanctioned after WADA accepted the argument of Chinese authorities that the case was caused by food contamination.