It was nearly a dream home race for Nissan and Oliver Rowland, who took second in the first Tokyo E-Prix on Saturday as Formula E made its long-awaited debut in Japan.

Rowland put the Yokohama-based automaker on pole earlier in the day and led for the majority of the 35-lap race in front of legions of lively Nissan supporters, but ultimately had to settle for second as Maserati’s Maximilian Guenther took the checkered flag.

“It’s a great track, very challenging, very technical and to win the first ever Tokyo E-Prix, it’s a huge feeling,” Guenther told a post-race news conference.