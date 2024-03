Arsenal needed Kai Havertz's late winner to go top of the Premier League by beating Brentford 2-1 on Saturday as Manchester United kept alive their faint hopes of finishing in the top four with a 2-0 win over Everton.

Liverpool's blockbuster clash against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday gave the Gunners the chance to edge ahead in the title race for now.

An eighth consecutive Premier League win took Mikel Arteta's men one point ahead of Liverpool and two clear of defending champions City.