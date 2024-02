Erik ten Hag accused Nottingham Forest of deliberately targeting Bruno Fernandes in Manchester United's FA Cup fifth-round win on Wednesday as he slammed "pathetic" criticism of the midfielder.

Fernandes featured in United's 1-0 victory at the City Ground despite a "serious injury" suffered in last weekend's loss against Fulham.

The Portugal star delivered the free kick that Casemiro converted in the 89th minute to seal a quarterfinal clash with bitter rival Liverpool.