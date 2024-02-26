The old saying that you can't win anything with kids was thrown out of the window on Sunday as Juergen Klopp put his trust in a host of youngsters who repaid his faith as Liverpool beat Chelsea 1-0 after extra time to lift the League Cup.

Klopp, facing an injury crisis so severe it threatened to derail Sunday's plans at Wembley, turned to a group of young players with barely a handful of appearances with the first team between them to dig him out of a hole.

As the game edged towards extra time with Chelsea on top, a flagging Liverpool was in need of an injection of energy to wrestle momentum back in their favor.