LeBron James has not formulated a plan for his retirement, but is looking forward to the Paris Olympics this summer and wants to finish his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, the four-time NBA champion said Sunday.

James, 39, pondered the end of his career ahead of the NBA All-Star Game, which he was selected to play in for a record 20th time, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

"I have not mapped out how many seasons I have left," said James, who is in his 21st year in the league. "I know it's not that many.