Simone Biles' superhuman skills have made her a gymnastics superstar, but as the Paris Games beckon it is her down-to-earth qualities that teammates treasure.

After a two-year hiatus, Biles is poised to vault into Paris as potentially the biggest headline act of the 2024 Olympics.

The 26-year-old is balancing the weight of expectations — not to mention the demands of a two-career marriage to Green Bay Packers player Jonathan Owens — as she trains alongside teenage teammates with Olympic dreams of their own.