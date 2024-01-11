The Asian Cup begins on Friday with defending champions Qatar as the hosts, Japan as the favorites and Son Heung-min's South Korea vowing to win the title for the first time in 64 years.

The 24 teams spanning Australia to Palestine will battle for regional glory over the next four weeks, culminating in the final at the 88,000-capacity Lusail Stadium on Feb. 10.

It will take something special to beat the last big game at Lusail — the World Cup final 13 months ago when an Argentina side inspired by Lionel Messi defeated France on penalties.