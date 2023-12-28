In the wake of Naoya Inoue's second world title unification, boxing fans are waiting to see the Japanese star's next move.

The man they call "Monster" reasserted his claim as the world's best pound-for-pound boxer by becoming undisputed super bantamweight champion with a 10th-round knockout of Marlon Tapales on Tuesday at Ariake Arena, roughly a year after he achieved the feat at bantamweight.

The 30-year-old Kanagawa Prefecture native later indicated he would remain at super bantam for the time being and could be set to defend his unified crown as early as May.