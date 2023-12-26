Naoya Inoue knocked out Filipino opponent Marlon Tapales in the 10th round Tuesday to become the undisputed super bantamweight champion of the world and just the second man to unify all four major belts in two different weight classes.

Inoue, nicknamed "Monster," put on another dominant performance at Tokyo's Ariake Arena as he added Tapales' World Boxing Federation and International Boxing Federation crowns to the World Boxing Council and World Boxing Organization titles he had already held.

Inoue fought on the front foot from the outset of the bout and scored the first knockdown late in the fourth, getting Tapales on the ropes before he was saved by the bell at the end of the round.