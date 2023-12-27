Rafael Nadal returns from a "winding, tortuous" injury journey in Brisbane this week, while fellow superstar Novak Djokovic kickstarts his bid for an unprecedented 11th Australian Open title at Perth. Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka is set to play her first competitive match since September 2022.

It appeared last season that the two ATP veterans, with 46 Grand Slam crowns between them, may never share a competitive court again.

But the prospect is back in play with Spain's Nadal recovering from hip surgeries that sidelined him for almost a year.