NFL team owners voted Wednesday to stage a 2024 regular-season game in Brazil and approved an increase in the number of international contests from four to eight starting in 2025.

Owners also voted to host Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles.

"We are very excited to bring the super bowl back to Los Angeles for the second time in five years," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "The city did an outstanding job hosting super bowl 56 in the incredible SoFi Stadium and we believe that super bowl 61 will be even more memorable."