The Columbus Crew are seeking their third MLS title and Los Angeles FC are aiming for back-to-back championships in Saturday's MLS Cup final which promises to be a true contrast in styles.

The days when MLS teams had largely the same sort of approach — physical and relatively direct — are long gone with the increase in players from South America and coaches from around the world.

Columbus' French coach Wilfried Nancy, who only took over the team a year ago, has swiftly turned the Crew into a team that plays a modern, attractive version of possession soccer.